Length 62m
Year 2021
Project 794
2021|
Motor Yacht
Following the release in April of a new 77m project together with Nobiskrug, Imperial is delighted to announce the signing of a new 62-metre length superyacht in collaboration with the established German shipyard.
Our company acted as Broker and will continue throughout the construction process as Owner’s Representative and Build Supervisor of this vessel scheduled for delivery on Spring 2021.
With a vertical bow and modern exterior lines, this superyacht has five decks and boasts generous open areas, which are meticulously planned. Her exterior design reveals a mixture of classic and contemporary elements outlined by the esteemed Espen Oeino International.