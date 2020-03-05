Read online now
DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Length 94m
Year 2020

Project 817

2020

Motor Yacht

Project 817 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Project 817 measures 94.0 metres in length.

Accommodation

Project 817 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Project 817 has a hull NB of 817.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#64

2020 Forecasted rank: #72
