Project Altea is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Design

Project Altea measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 feet and a beam of 9.10 feet.

Project Altea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design Team.

Model

Project Altea is a semi-custom 5000 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 5000 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Inception.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Altea has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines .

She also has a range of 3,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Project Altea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Project Altea has a hull NB of YN 19550.