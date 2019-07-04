Project Aquamarine

Aquamarine is a fast-cruising, all-aluminium motor yacht that sports a brand new hull designed by in-house naval architects, who worked closely with renowned hydrodynamicists Van Oossanen Naval Architects.

The optimization of the hull design has enabled an efficiency gain of 12%. This important result was achieved by raising the transom and making it sleeker, and in addition, propeller tunnels were incorporated in the hull. This means that the 5000 Aluminium class features raised propellers, which in turn has decreased the draft to just 2.15 meters. Such a shallow draft makes Aquamarine the perfect yacht for cruising in the Bahamas as well as in the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean. A pair of interceptors will guarantee optimal dynamic trim at high speeds.

Thanks to the optimized hull design, it has been possible to install MTU’s new 16V4000M65L green oceanic engines, which have been specially developed to operate with an SCR unit (Selective Catalytic Reduction) to reduce NOx emissions. As a result, Aquamarine is the first fast-cruising yacht below 500GT to be IMO Tier III compliant.