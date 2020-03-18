Project Artefact is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Nobiskrug.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Project Artefact measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 16.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,999 tonnes.

Project Artefact has a steel hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Artefact has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

Project Artefact has a hull NB of 790.