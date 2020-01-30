Project Black Shark is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Nobiskrug in Kiel, Germany.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Project Black Shark measures 77.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,080 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Other Specifications

Project Black Shark has a hull NB of 793.