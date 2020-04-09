Project Blue is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2023 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Project Blue measures 158.00 metres in length and has a beam of 21.00 feet.