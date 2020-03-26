Project Cosmos is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2022 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Project Cosmos measures 80.07 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 1,700 tonnes.

Project Cosmos has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Project Cosmos also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Cosmos has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Project Cosmos accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Project Cosmos has a hull NB of YN 19480.