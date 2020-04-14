Project Electra is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Project Electra measures 50.00 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Project Electra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Project Electra also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Model

Project Electra is a semi-custom 5000 Steel model.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Electra has a top speed of 16.30 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines .

Accommodation

Project Electra accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Project Electra has a hull NB of 19150.