Project Falcon is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Heesen Yachts in Oss.

Design

Project Falcon measures 60.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.90 feet.

Project Falcon has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Falcon has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Project Falcon accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Project Falcon has a hull NB of YN 19360.