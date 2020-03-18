We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 110m
Year 2022
Project Grande II
Motor Yacht
Project Grande II is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2022 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.
Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.
Design
Project Grande II measures 110.00 metres in length.