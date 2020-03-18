Project Hawaii is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Project Hawaii measures 87.00 metres in length.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Project Hawaii also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.