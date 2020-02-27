Project Hermes is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2016 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Project Hermes measures 63.47 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet.

Project Hermes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Project Hermes also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Project Hermes is a semi-custom PJ 210 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Hermes has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Project Hermes accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Project Hermes has a hull NB of PJ 210-1.