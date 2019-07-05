Project Lightning was launched in 2019 by German-run shipbuilder Lurssen.

Although official details are yet to be confirmed, Project Lightning is believed to measure 140 metres and therefore place as the world's 12th largest yacht.

As can be expected, there is little we can tell our readers for certain about the specifications and details of this enormous vessel, except that she dons a typically striking naval architecture and exterior design.

She is also fitted with an exceptional two helipads, forward and aft, as can be viewed from the latest photos of her reveal.

Notably, Project Lightning (as she has been provisionally dubbed) will be German giant Lurssen's 10th yacht in the world top 20.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.