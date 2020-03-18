Read online now
Length 140m
Year 2020

2020

Motor Yacht

Project Lightning is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Project Lightning measures 140.00 metres in length and has a beam of 23.30 feet.

Project Lightning also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

23.3m

crew:

-

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#12

2020 Forecasted rank: #15
