Length 41.15m
Year 2018

Project Magellan

2018

|

Motor Yacht

Project Magellan is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2018 by JFA Chantier Naval.

Design

Project Magellan measures 41.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.41 feet and a beam of 8.38 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 420 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Overing Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Michael Kirchstein.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Magellan has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Project Magellan has a fuel capacity of 95,477 litres, and a water capacity of 12,970 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Project Magellan accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

8.38m

crew:

8

draft:

2.41m
