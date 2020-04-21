We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 55m
Year 2021
Project Phi
2021|
Sail Yacht
Project Phi is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2021 by Royal Huisman in Holland, Netherlands.
NO ORDINARY CUSTOM SHIPYARD
Design
Project Phi measures 55 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover.
Her interior design is by Lawson Robb.
Project Phi also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.
Performance and Capabilities
Project Phi has a top speed of 22.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Project Phi accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.