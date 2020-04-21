Project Phi is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2021 by Royal Huisman in Holland, Netherlands.

Design

Project Phi measures 55 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover.

Her interior design is by Lawson Robb.

Project Phi also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Phi has a top speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Project Phi accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.