Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 100m
Year 2023

Project Phoenix

2023

|

Motor Yacht

Project Phoenix is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2023 by Nobiskrug.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Project Phoenix measures 100.00 metres in length.

Accommodation

Project Phoenix accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Project Phoenix has a hull NB of 796.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#53

2020 Forecasted rank: #58
View top 100
Other Nobiskrug yachts
Related News