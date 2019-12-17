Project Phoenix is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2023 by Nobiskrug.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Project Phoenix measures 100.00 metres in length.

Accommodation

Project Phoenix accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Project Phoenix has a hull NB of 796.