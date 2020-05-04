Project Pollux is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Heesen Yachts in Oss.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Project Pollux measures 55.00 metres in length with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.