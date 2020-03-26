Project Sparta is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2023 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Project Sparta measures 67.00 metres in length and has a beam of 11.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,200 tonnes.

Project Sparta has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Project Sparta also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Sparta has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Project Sparta . She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Project Sparta has a hull NB of YN 20067.