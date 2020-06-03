Project Steel is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Bugari Custom Yacht and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Project Steel measures 30.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Steel has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Project Steel accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.