Project Steel is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Bugari Custom Yacht and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Project Steel measures 30.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Project Steel has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Project Steel accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.