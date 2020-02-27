Read online now
Length 63.47m
Year 2013

Project Stimulus

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Project Stimulus is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Project Stimulus measures 63.47 metres in length.

Project Stimulus has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Project Stimulus also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Accommodation

Project Stimulus accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Project Stimulus has a hull NB of PJ 210-1.

Build Team

