Project Vogue is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Benetti.

Design

Project Vogue measures 65.00 metres in length.

Project Vogue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Maria Cassetta.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Project Vogue also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Vogue has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Project Vogue has a hull NB of FB 270.