Z is an 85.3 metre motor yacht due to launch from Marco Yachts in 2014. Her exterior and interior design are the work of UK-based Ken Freivokh Design.

The displacement yacht will offer generous outside deck spaces with plenty of sunbathing areas and Jacuzzi.

Her exterior design features a vertical glass ribbon, which allows natural light to flood through, creating an atrium spanning five decks.

With a beam of 14.8 metres, Z offers a spacious interior, which is said to feature no less than six saloons. She can accommodate up to 14 guests in seven suites, comprising an owner’s suite, two VIP cabins and four double cabins.

Z is capable of a top speed of 17.5 knots from her twin Caterpillar engines.

