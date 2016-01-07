Project Zenith is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Sunrise Yachts, in Turkey.

Sunrise Yachts was created in 2006 with a very specific strategy born from a strong and simple vision: to offer original bespoke solutions to their clients, tailored to their needs and wishes, in an industry that it too often set in ways of the past. Owning a luxury yacht is above all an emotional and cultural affair that needs to be entrusted to a team of competent, dedicated and passionate individuals that will ensure that satisfaction in all aspects is achieved.

Design

Project Zenith measures 70.35 metres in length.

Project Zenith has a steel hull.

Accommodation

Project Zenith accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Project Zenith has a hull NB of N681.