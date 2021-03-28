Prometej is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by Galatz Cant Santiebul.

Prometej is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by Galatz Cant Santiebul.

Design

Prometej measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Prometej has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Water Line ltd..

Her interior design is by Alberta Ferretti.

Prometej also features naval architecture by Water Line ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Prometej has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres.

Accommodation

Prometej accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.