Promise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Promise measures 51 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 10.8 feet.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Promise also features naval architecture by Feadship.

Performance and Capabilities

Promise has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Promise has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Promise accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Promise flies the flag of Dutch.