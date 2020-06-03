Protect 136 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2008.

Protect 136 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Protect 136 measures 28.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Protect 136 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Posillipo.

Her interior design is by Ivana Porfiri.

Performance and Capabilities

Protect 136 has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Protect 136 has a fuel capacity of 9,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,550 litres.

Accommodation

Protect 136 accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Protect 136 has a hull NB of 87/03.

Protect 136 is a RINA 100-A-1.1”Y” class yacht. She flies the flag of British.