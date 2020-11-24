Proteus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts , in Italy.

Design

Proteus measures 34.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.53 feet and a beam of 7.2 feet.

Proteus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Proteus has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Proteus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.