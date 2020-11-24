Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.55m
Year 2004

Proteus

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Proteus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts , in Italy.

Design

Proteus measures 34.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.53 feet and a beam of 7.2 feet.

Proteus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Proteus has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Proteus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.2m

crew:

6

draft:

2.53m
Other Falcon yachts
Featured Events