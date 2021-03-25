Psyrax is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Van Dam Nordia Shipyard.

Dating back as far as the 1600s, Van Dam Nordia Shipyard is one of the world’s oldest yacht builders and one of the few remaining that design, engineer and construct to a client’s requirements.

Design

Psyrax measures 31.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.58 metres.

Psyrax has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Robert van Dam.

Her interior design is by Van Dam Nordia Shipyard.

Psyrax also features naval architecture by Robert van Dam.

Model

Psyrax is a semi-custom Van Dam 100 Nordia Traditional model.

Performance and Capabilities

Psyrax has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by 8v396te94 diesel mtu engines and uses a single screw propulsion system

Psyrax is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Van Dam Nordia Shipyard.

Dating back as far as the 1600s, Van Dam Nordia Shipyard is one of the world’s oldest yacht builders and one of the few remaining that design, engineer and construct to a client’s requirements.

Design

Psyrax measures 31.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.58 metres.

Psyrax has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Robert van Dam.

Her interior design is by Van Dam Nordia Shipyard.

Psyrax also features naval architecture by Robert van Dam.

Model

Psyrax is a semi-custom Van Dam 100 Nordia Traditional model.

Performance and Capabilities

Psyrax has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by 8v396te94 diesel mtu engines and uses a single screw propulsion system.

Psyrax has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,050 litres.

Accommodation

Psyrax accommodates up to 7 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Psyrax has a hull NB of 1079.