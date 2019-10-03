Puk III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Millennium Superyachts, in the Netherlands.

MILLENNIUM SUPER YACHTS can be said to have begun in the 1980s, with a triad of powerful megayachts whose names conjure the essence of opulence and responsive speed - Octopussy, Moonraker, and Thunderball - the fastest super yachts in the world.

Design

Puk III measures 24.46 feet in length.

Puk III has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Studio Art Line - The Netherlands.

Puk III also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Puk III has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Puk III has a hull NB of P921.

Puk III is a CE-A, Lloyds class yacht.