Length 31m
Year 2009
Pulim
2009|
Motor Yacht
Pulim is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Marmara Deniz in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Pulim measures 31.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 200 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Pulim has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Marmara Deniz.
Performance and Capabilities
Pulim has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Pulim accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Pulim flies the flag of Turkey.