Pulim is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Marmara Deniz in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Pulim measures 31.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 200 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pulim has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Marmara Deniz.

Pulim has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Pulim accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Pulim flies the flag of Turkey.