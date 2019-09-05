Pumpkin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Overmarine in Viareggio, Italy.

Pumpkin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Overmarine in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Pumpkin measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes.

Pumpkin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Pumpkin also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Pumpkin has a top speed of 40 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Pumpkin has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Pumpkin has a hull NB of 165/09.

Pumpkin flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.