A stunning classic cruising yacht whose styling offers many nostalgic references to a former era. The attractive exterior profile is home to a high standard of modern living amenity below; on deck, advanced sail handling technologies and yacht management systems make light work of extended voyaging.

Naval architecture is by Dykstra Naval Architects, with interior by Rhoades Young. The design features two deckhouses on a clean, open deck above a sensitively sheered hull with an elegant transom stern. There is a secluded owner's cockpit behind the aft deckhouse, complemented by a comfortable on-deck dining area between the helm and the main deckhouse. Underwater, a fully ballasted and retractable bulb keel marries performance with shoal draft cruising.

Project Management has been undertaken by Jens Cornelsen, adding yet another credit to his long list of successful co-operations with Royal Huisman.

Pumula has been delivered in the Spring of 2012.