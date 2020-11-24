Pura Vida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Pura Vida measures 28.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

Pura Vida has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Pura Vida has a fuel capacity of 26,498 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Pura Vida accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Pura Vida flies the flag of the USA.