Length 28.35m
Year 1996
Pura Vida
1996|
Motor Yacht
Pura Vida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Broward Marine, in the United States.
Design
Pura Vida measures 28.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.
Pura Vida has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Pura Vida has a fuel capacity of 26,498 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
Accommodation
Pura Vida accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Pura Vida flies the flag of the USA.