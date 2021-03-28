Read online now
Pure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Pure measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes.

Pure has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Pure also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Pure has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system

Pure has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Pure has a hull NB of 32/05.

