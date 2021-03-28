Pure
2007|
Motor Yacht
Pure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Pure measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes.
Pure has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Pure also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Pure has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system
Pure has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Pure has a hull NB of 32/05.