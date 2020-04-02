Pure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Pure measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 6.62 feet.

Pure has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Pure also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Pure has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Pure has a fuel capacity of 3,645 litres.

Accommodation

Pure accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pure flies the flag of BVI.