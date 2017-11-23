Pure Bliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2015.

Pure Bliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2015.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Pure Bliss measures 43.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Pure Bliss has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Her interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Pure Bliss also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Pure Bliss has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pure Bliss has a fuel capacity of 52,990 litres, and a water capacity of 11,355 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pure Bliss accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pure Bliss is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 504C.

Pure Bliss is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.