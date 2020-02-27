Pure Bliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Pure Bliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Pure Bliss measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 389 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pure Bliss has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Pure Bliss also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Pure Bliss has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pure Bliss has a fuel capacity of 49,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 3,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pure Bliss accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pure Bliss is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ216.

Pure Bliss is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.