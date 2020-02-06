Pure One is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Pure One is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Pure One measures 46.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Pure One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Pure One also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Model

Pure One is a semi-custom Leopard 46 model.

Other yachts based on this Leopard 46 semi-custom model include: Ares.

Performance and Capabilities

Pure One has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a 2 x kamewa 71sii + 1 kamewa booster propulsion system.

Pure One has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Pure One has a hull NB of 46/01.