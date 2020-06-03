Puritan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1931 by Elco.

Design

Puritan measures 31.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Puritan has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John G. Alden.

Puritan also features naval architecture by John G. Alden.

Accommodation

Puritan accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.