Pursuit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Damen, in the Netherlands.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

Pursuit measures 51.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 427 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Damen.

Pursuit also features naval architecture by Damen.

Performance and Capabilities

Pursuit has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pursuit has a fuel capacity of 225,000 litres, and a water capacity of 125,000 litres.

Accommodation

Pursuit . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.