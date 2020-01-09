Pursuit
2009|
Motor Yacht
Pursuit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Damen, in the Netherlands.
One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.
Design
Pursuit measures 51.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 427 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Damen.
Pursuit also features naval architecture by Damen.
Performance and Capabilities
Pursuit has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Pursuit has a fuel capacity of 225,000 litres, and a water capacity of 125,000 litres.
Accommodation
