Luxury sailing yacht Mondango, built in 2008 by New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts, is modern and fresh with all the timeless trimmings of a classic ketch. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, she features exterior design by Dubois while her interior is the work of Reymond Langton. This fine sailing vessel measures 51.8 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests sleeping or 12 cruising.

Sailing yacht Mondango features elegant design meticulously overseen by her dedicated owners, an International Businessman and his wife, who were significantly involved in all aspects of the yacht’s build. The fifth yacht measuring over 50 metres for Alloy, she has benefited from the design experience of her sister yachts and stands out on the water with her striking blue topsides and white superstructure.

The superyacht features sails handled by 18 captive and eight vertical winches and is fitted with carbon fibre masts with fully battened in-boom furling. She has been specifically designed to perform long voyages without the need for shore-based support.

Her sundeck is a true highlight of her bright design, featuring large, plush seating areas equipped with small details that set her apart, especially the attractive and handy self-draining drink trays fitted into the glossy wood tables. The cockpit is another area of mention, featuring side and curved rear windows that open and close at the touch of a button to allow for climate control or enhanced sea views.

The interior of the vessel is contemporary Asian, a striking combination of light oak panelling and dark brown leather trims that adorn everything from the walls and stair rails to door handles and blinds. Throughout the décor is the use of the Japanese symbol meaning ‘hand’, a tribute to the owner’s background in textiles.

The sailing yacht is host to an entire showcase of interesting artworks from designers the world over. The main saloon sports plush wool and silk carpets, Japanese inspired artwork and a massive television screen.

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent owner’s suite; two VIP cabins; and two twin cabins, all of which are located on the lower deck. The full-beam owner’s suite boasts a unique vanity carved from rare pink onyx and a Japanese-style toilet that can be completely controlled by a remote. Each suite is features individual styling and colour schemes, from the cushions and bed covers to the bathroom design.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Mondango is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of 10 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury sailing yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include a Nautica tender, sailing dinghy, kayaks, wake boards, inflatables, and a range of fishing and snorkelling equipment.

The superyacht carries an American Bureau of Shipping and Lloyds classification and complies with the Large Commercial Yacht Code LY2.

Mondango cruises the West and East Mediterranean during the summer and heads to the Caribbean for the winter charter season. She has only been available for charter since May 2009.