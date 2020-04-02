Qatar II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Qatar II measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Qatar II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Qatar II also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Qatar II is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Alma, Amanecer, Principessa, Tartaruga, Mauri, Andiamo.

Performance and Capabilities

Qatar II has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Qatar II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Qatar II measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Qatar II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Qatar II also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Qatar II is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Alma, Amanecer, Principessa, Tartaruga, Mauri, Andiamo.

Performance and Capabilities

Qatar II has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Qatar II has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Qatar II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Qatar II has a hull NB of 105/20.