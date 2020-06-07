Read online now
Length 35.97m
Year 1997

QS Atlantic

1997

|

Sail Yacht

QS Atlantic is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Cihan Marine.

Design

QS Atlantic measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.

QS Atlantic has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cihan Marine.

QS Atlantic also features naval architecture by Cihan Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

QS Atlantic has a fuel capacity of 9,463 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

QS Atlantic accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.31m

crew:

6

draft:

3.65m
