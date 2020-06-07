We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
QS Atlantic
1997|
Sail Yacht
QS Atlantic is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Cihan Marine.
Design
QS Atlantic measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.
QS Atlantic has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cihan Marine.
QS Atlantic also features naval architecture by Cihan Marine.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
QS Atlantic has a fuel capacity of 9,463 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.
Accommodation
QS Atlantic accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.