QS Atlantic is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Cihan Marine.

Design

QS Atlantic measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.

QS Atlantic has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cihan Marine.

QS Atlantic also features naval architecture by Cihan Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

QS Atlantic has a fuel capacity of 9,463 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

QS Atlantic accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.