Abu Dhabi

Length 24m
Year 2010

Quality Time

2010

Motor Yacht

Quality Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Marlow Yachts.

Design

Quality Time measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Quality Time has a top speed of 29.00 knots.

Quality Time has a fuel capacity of 13,249 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.

Accommodation

Quality Time accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Quality Time flies the flag of the US.

guests:

8
speed:

29Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.2m

crew:

-

draft:

1.52m
