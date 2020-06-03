Quality Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Marlow Yachts.

Design

Quality Time measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Quality Time has a top speed of 29.00 knots.

Quality Time has a fuel capacity of 13,249 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.

Accommodation

Quality Time accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Quality Time flies the flag of the US.