Length 24m
Year 2010
Quality Time
2010|
Motor Yacht
Quality Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Marlow Yachts.
Design
Quality Time measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Quality Time has a top speed of 29.00 knots.
Quality Time has a fuel capacity of 13,249 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.
Accommodation
Quality Time accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Quality Time flies the flag of the US.