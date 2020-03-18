Quantum Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Lurssen Yachts in Lemwerder, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Quantum Blue measures 104 feet in length and has a beam of 16.80 feet.

Quantum Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Quantum Blue also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.