Quantum of Solace is one of the defining projects of Turquoise Yachts, and is still inspiring new designs at the yard after her launch in 2012. Working with H2 Yacht Design, Turquoise Yachts created this 72.64 metre yacht with strong graphic lines, flowing curves and an interior - also by H2 - which creates a clean and modern atmosphere when on board.

Built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, her beam stretches across 12.23 metres to provide an open layout which introduces design elements such as her unique double-height atrium in the main salon.

Other such elements include the spa, which is positioned next to a sea platform which extends 90 degrees over the water to bring owners closer to the ocean. Here, those on board can make the most of a steamroom, shower, spa pool, treatment room and a spacious area for yoga.

These open spaces feature a relaxed, comfortable yet modern approach to interior styling, with a mixture of light woods and fabrics with contemporary furniture moving through the various characters of the yacht’s individual areas.

Quantum of Solace offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 cabins; consisting of a full-beam Owner’s suite on the bridge deck, as well as five guest cabins on the main deck.

Naval Architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.L. ensure complete comfort when in any area of the yacht, and the advanced construction techniques of Turkish builder Turquoise, means noise and vibration are kept to a complete minimum.