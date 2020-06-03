Quaranta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Curvelle in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Quaranta measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes.

Quaranta has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mauro Giamboi.

Her interior design is by Alex Isaac.

Quaranta also features naval architecture by Incat Crowther.

Performance and Capabilities

Quaranta has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Quaranta accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quaranta is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 207.

Quaranta is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.