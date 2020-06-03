We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Quaranta
2013|
Motor Yacht
Quaranta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Curvelle in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Quaranta measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes.
Quaranta has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Mauro Giamboi.
Her interior design is by Alex Isaac.
Quaranta also features naval architecture by Incat Crowther.
Performance and Capabilities
Quaranta has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Quaranta accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Quaranta is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 207.
Quaranta is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.