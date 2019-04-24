Quasar is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Peri Yachts.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Quasar measures 28.61 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Scaro Design.

Quasar also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Model

Quasar is a semi-custom Peri 29 model.

Other yachts based on this Peri 29 semi-custom model include: Peri 297, Lara, Peri 296, Ozone, Quantum, Bibich, Mitsi.

Performance and Capabilities

Quasar has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Quasar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.